Seven Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel admitted to hospitals: NGO

Seven Palestinian prisoners who were among those freed by Israel on Saturday as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal were admitted to hospitals upon arriving in Ramallah, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club told AFP.



"All the prisoners who were released today need medical care, treatment, and examinations as a result of the brutality they were subjected to during the past months. There are seven who were transferred to the hospital," said Abdullah al-Zaghari, head of the NGO. The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that seven inmates had been admitted to hospitals.



AFP