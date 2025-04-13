Syria’s president heads to UAE for second visit to a Gulf country as leader

13-04-2025 | 06:44
Syria's president heads to UAE for second visit to a Gulf country as leader
Syria’s president heads to UAE for second visit to a Gulf country as leader

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will travel to the United Arab Emirates for his second visit to a Gulf country as president, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Sunday.

Al-Sharaa will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, who visited the UAE earlier this year.

Reuters
 

