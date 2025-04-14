France Interior Minister on visit to Morocco for security talks

14-04-2025 | 05:28
France Interior Minister on visit to Morocco for security talks

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau visited Rabat on Monday, where he is expected to discuss security cooperation with his Moroccan counterpart Abdelouafi Laftit.

Talks will primarily focus on migration cooperation and the fight against organized crime, and drug trafficking, according to the French Interior Ministry.

AFP
 

IAEA chief to visit Iran this week
Next round of US-Iran talks to be held in Rome: AFP
