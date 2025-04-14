News
France Interior Minister on visit to Morocco for security talks
Middle East News
14-04-2025 | 05:28
0
min
France Interior Minister on visit to Morocco for security talks
French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau visited Rabat on Monday, where he is expected to discuss security cooperation with his Moroccan counterpart Abdelouafi Laftit.
Talks will primarily focus on migration cooperation and the fight against organized crime, and drug trafficking, according to the French Interior Ministry.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
France
Interior Minister
Morocco
Visit
Talks
Security
