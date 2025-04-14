IAEA chief to visit Iran this week

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said Monday he would travel to Tehran this week to discuss cooperation on the country's nuclear program, saying that diplomatic solutions were "urgently needed."



"Continued engagement and cooperation with the Agency is essential at a time when diplomatic solutions are urgently needed," Grossi said in a post on X, adding that he will "travel to Tehran later this week."



According to a diplomatic source, the International Atomic Energy Agency head's visit is expected to take place on Thursday.



AFP