Israel says Iran will bear 'full consequences' for Houthi attacks

Israeli defense minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that Iran would "bear the full consequences" for any attack by its Houthi allies, two days after the Yemeni rebel group targeted Israel's Ben Gurion airport.



"This is... a warning to the head of the Iranian octopus: You are directly responsible for any attack by the Houthi arm of the octopus against the State of Israel -– and you will bear the full consequences," Katz said, shortly after Israel struck the airport in Yemen's capital Sanaa.





AFP