Romania names liberal Ilie Bolojan as PM

World News
20-06-2025 | 08:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Romania names liberal Ilie Bolojan as PM
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Romania names liberal Ilie Bolojan as PM

Romanian President Nicusor Dan named liberal politician Ilie Bolojan as prime minister on Friday, following weeks of negotiations aimed at appointing a new government and ending months of political turmoil.

The 56-year-old will be tasked with tackling Romania's dire finances and reconciling the divided country.
 
AFP

World News

Romania

New Government

PM

Illie Bolojan

LBCI Next
Europeans must take 'firm stance' with Iran in nuclear talks, Israel's ambassador says
UN warns of 'disastrous consequences' of escalating Sudan fighting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-22

Israel PM names new security chief, defying attorney general

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-14

Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

PM Salam condemns Israeli attacks as 'deliberate targeting' of Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-20

Qatar PM defends plane gift to US as 'exchange between two countries'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:17

US sanctions target those providing Iran with 'defense machinery,' Houthi oil trading

LBCI
Middle East News
10:25

UK says withdraws embassy staff from Iran

LBCI
World News
10:16

UN chief urges parties to 'give peace a chance' on Iran-Israel war

LBCI
Middle East News
10:11

Switzerland temporarily closes its embassy in Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:39

Iran media reports arrest of 'European spy'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-25

Iraq invites President Aoun to upcoming Arab League summit in Baghdad

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-18

Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:04

UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks

LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Major traffic accident involving six vehicles at Nahr El Kalb tunnel—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Iran's IRGC strikes Israeli Channel 14 field broadcast site in Israel's Haifa with Sejjil-3 missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:24

Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More