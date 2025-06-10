Israel military says navy strikes Yemen port of Hodeidah

The Israeli navy struck the Yemeni port of Hodeidah on Tuesday using missile ships, the military said, adding the attack was in response to recent launches by Houthi rebels towards Israeli territory.



"This morning (Tuesday), Israeli navy missile ships struck terror targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the port of Hodeidah... following the aggression of the Houthi terrorist regime toward the State of Israel, including the launch of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs (drones) toward Israeli territory," the military said.



AFP