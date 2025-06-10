Israel military says navy strikes Yemen port of Hodeidah

Middle East News
10-06-2025 | 03:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel military says navy strikes Yemen port of Hodeidah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel military says navy strikes Yemen port of Hodeidah

The Israeli navy struck the Yemeni port of Hodeidah on Tuesday using missile ships, the military said, adding the attack was in response to recent launches by Houthi rebels towards Israeli territory.

"This morning (Tuesday), Israeli navy missile ships struck terror targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the port of Hodeidah... following the aggression of the Houthi terrorist regime toward the State of Israel, including the launch of surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs (drones) toward Israeli territory," the military said.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Military

Navy

Strikes

Yemen

Port

Hodeidah

LBCI Next
President Joseph Aoun departs for Jordan on official visit
Israel says activist Greta Thunberg leaving on flight to France
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-16

Yemen's Houthis say Israel strikes port city of Hodeida

LBCI
World News
2025-04-17

American strikes destroy Yemen fuel port used by Houthis: US military

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-23

Israel intercepts two missiles launched from Yemen, military says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-06

Israel military says struck Yemen's Sanaa airport, power stations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

President Joseph Aoun arrives in Jordan for summit talks

LBCI
Middle East News
05:12

Iran hangs nine convicted Islamic State members

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10

Israeli army says intercepted projectile fired from Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

President Joseph Aoun departs for Jordan on official visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-23

Sources to LBCI: Palestinian disarmament to begin in Beirut’s three main camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-03

UNIFIL patrol blocked in southern Lebanon over lack of army escort

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Lebanon's Interior Ministry publishes voter turnout comparison between 2016 and 2025

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

UNIFIL faces local pushback in Lebanon’s south amid Israeli calls to end mission — what’s next for the force?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Israel's army conducts bulldozing operation near southern Lebanon village, gunfire reported in separate incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Airstrike targets vehicle on south Lebanon road

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

US official denies reports of plans to end UNIFIL mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

With no progress on reconstruction, Lebanon bets on donors to unlock funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

Anger boils over in Los Angeles as immigration raids spark protests

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More