Britain moving jets to Middle East to support regional security: PM Starmer

Middle East News
14-06-2025 | 13:19
High views
Britain moving jets to Middle East to support regional security: PM Starmer
Britain moving jets to Middle East to support regional security: PM Starmer

Britain is moving additional military assets, including fighter jets, to the Middle East to provide support across the region, Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters on Saturday as he was en route to a Group of Seven meeting in Canada.

Iran and Israel traded missiles and airstrikes on Saturday, the day after Israel launched an air offensive against its old enemy, killing commanders and scientists and bombing nuclear sites in a stated bid to stop it building an atomic weapon.

"We are moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support in the region," Starmer said.

Britain already has fighter jets in the Middle East as part of an operation to counter threats in Iraq and Syria.


Reuters
 

