Riyadh airport extends suspension after weekend attacks: Civil aviation authority

Middle East News
12-10-2026 | 04:25
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Riyadh airport extends suspension after weekend attacks: Civil aviation authority
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Riyadh airport extends suspension after weekend attacks: Civil aviation authority

Saudi Arabia's civil aviation body Monday extended the suspension of operations at Riyadh's international airport following a series of deadly Houthi attacks.

"The General Authority of Civil Aviation has announced the extension of the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh in order to complete the necessary procedures to verify the safety of the facilities and their operational readiness," the authority said in a statement, without specifying when operations would resume.

AFP

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh

Houthis

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