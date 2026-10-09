Iran Guards say struck tanker transiting Hormuz via 'illegal route'

Middle East News
09-10-2026 | 09:50
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Iran Guards say struck tanker transiting Hormuz via &#39;illegal route&#39;
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Iran Guards say struck tanker transiting Hormuz via 'illegal route'

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday that they had struck a tanker attempting to take an "illegal route" through the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has sought to blockade since the outset of the Middle East war.

Iranian forces "have taken control of the administration of the strait,” the Guards said in a statement carried by the state news agency IRNA. "In carrying out this mission, a few hours ago, a giant LPG carrier named NV Sunshine, owned by NatWit, which was attempting to transit via the illegal route south of the Strait of Hormuz, was struck."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Revolutionary Guards

Tanker

Strait of Hormuz

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