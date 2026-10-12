Bahrain national carrier cancels Riyadh flights until Saturday

Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air announced on Monday that it was cancelling all flights to and from Riyadh airport until Saturday, after Saudi authorities extended the suspension of operations at the facility following recent attacks.



"Gulf Air would like to inform passengers that flights to and from Riyadh (RUH) have been cancelled from 12 October to 17 October 2026 (12:00 midnight)," the airline said in a post on X.



AFP