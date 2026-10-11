LBCI sources: MEA cancels Riyadh flights amid airport closure

Lebanon News
11-10-2026 | 11:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI sources: MEA cancels Riyadh flights amid airport closure
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LBCI sources: MEA cancels Riyadh flights amid airport closure

LBCI's sources said that Middle East Airlines (MEA) canceled two flights scheduled for Sunday to Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, due to the closure of King Khalid International Airport.

Meanwhile, the airline operated its flights to Jeddah and Dammam as scheduled.

For Monday, two flights to Riyadh are likely to be canceled if the airport remains closed, while the flight to Jeddah is expected to operate as scheduled.

MEA has also decided to operate an additional flight to Dammam at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Passengers who had bookings to Riyadh will be allowed to change their reservations and travel on the additional flight without paying any penalty fees.

The move is part of MEA’s efforts to provide alternative travel options for passengers heading to Riyadh. The airline will continue to assess the situation and make decisions regarding its flights and bookings on a day-to-day basis, depending on developments and the reopening of the airport.

Lebanon News

LBCI

MEA

Riyadh

Flights

Airport

Closure

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Health Ministry says 4,387 killed, 12,424 wounded since March 2
PM Salam condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, reaffirms Lebanon's solidarity
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-19

'Major problems' at Riyadh airport, with flights cancelled, delayed: Flightradar24

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-02

El Al airline cancels flights for Israelis from Dubai

LBCI
World News
2026-08-14

Etna eruption extends closure of Sicily's Catania airport until Saturday

LBCI
World News
12:39

Indian embassy says citizen died day after being injured in Riyadh airport attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Lebanon's Health Ministry says 4,387 killed, 12,424 wounded since March 2

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

PM Salam condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, reaffirms Lebanon's solidarity

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Pope Leo announces scholarships for Christian students in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

After Trump’s decision, when will direct flights between Lebanon and the US resume?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-04-03

Japan's order for Tomahawk missiles delayed by US use in Iran, Bloomberg News says

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-25

Modi tells MPs in Jerusalem that India stands with Israel 'firmly with full conviction'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-23

Israeli army says discovered underground tunnel in clothing store in Khiam used by Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-05

LBCI sources: Israeli warning on Mansouri prompted early departure of Lebanon-Israel delegations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

After Trump’s decision, when will direct flights between Lebanon and the US resume?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Inside Lebanon’s human smuggling routes along the Syrian border

LBCI
Middle East News
13:04

Western diplomat to AFP: Several embassies advising staff against using Riyadh airport for a week

LBCI
Middle East News
12:53

Operations at Riyadh airport suspended after attack: Saudi civil aviation authority

LBCI
Middle East News
10:17

Blast heard in Riyadh: AFP

LBCI
World News
13:26

Trump says Ukraine needs new president who will agree to end war

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Pope Leo announces scholarships for Christian students in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

LBCI sources: MEA cancels Riyadh flights amid airport closure

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More