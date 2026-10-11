LBCI sources: MEA cancels Riyadh flights amid airport closure

LBCI's sources said that Middle East Airlines (MEA) canceled two flights scheduled for Sunday to Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, due to the closure of King Khalid International Airport.



Meanwhile, the airline operated its flights to Jeddah and Dammam as scheduled.



For Monday, two flights to Riyadh are likely to be canceled if the airport remains closed, while the flight to Jeddah is expected to operate as scheduled.



MEA has also decided to operate an additional flight to Dammam at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Passengers who had bookings to Riyadh will be allowed to change their reservations and travel on the additional flight without paying any penalty fees.



The move is part of MEA’s efforts to provide alternative travel options for passengers heading to Riyadh. The airline will continue to assess the situation and make decisions regarding its flights and bookings on a day-to-day basis, depending on developments and the reopening of the airport.