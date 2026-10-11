News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Spotlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
LBCI sources: MEA cancels Riyadh flights amid airport closure
Lebanon News
11-10-2026 | 11:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
LBCI sources: MEA cancels Riyadh flights amid airport closure
LBCI's sources said that Middle East Airlines (MEA) canceled two flights scheduled for Sunday to Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, due to the closure of King Khalid International Airport.
Meanwhile, the airline operated its flights to Jeddah and Dammam as scheduled.
For Monday, two flights to Riyadh are likely to be canceled if the airport remains closed, while the flight to Jeddah is expected to operate as scheduled.
MEA has also decided to operate an additional flight to Dammam at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Passengers who had bookings to Riyadh will be allowed to change their reservations and travel on the additional flight without paying any penalty fees.
The move is part of MEA’s efforts to provide alternative travel options for passengers heading to Riyadh. The airline will continue to assess the situation and make decisions regarding its flights and bookings on a day-to-day basis, depending on developments and the reopening of the airport.
Lebanon News
LBCI
MEA
Riyadh
Flights
Airport
Closure
Saudi Arabia
Next
Lebanon's Health Ministry says 4,387 killed, 12,424 wounded since March 2
PM Salam condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, reaffirms Lebanon's solidarity
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-19
'Major problems' at Riyadh airport, with flights cancelled, delayed: Flightradar24
Middle East News
2026-09-19
'Major problems' at Riyadh airport, with flights cancelled, delayed: Flightradar24
0
Middle East News
2026-10-02
El Al airline cancels flights for Israelis from Dubai
Middle East News
2026-10-02
El Al airline cancels flights for Israelis from Dubai
0
World News
2026-08-14
Etna eruption extends closure of Sicily's Catania airport until Saturday
World News
2026-08-14
Etna eruption extends closure of Sicily's Catania airport until Saturday
0
World News
12:39
Indian embassy says citizen died day after being injured in Riyadh airport attack
World News
12:39
Indian embassy says citizen died day after being injured in Riyadh airport attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanon's Health Ministry says 4,387 killed, 12,424 wounded since March 2
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanon's Health Ministry says 4,387 killed, 12,424 wounded since March 2
0
Lebanon News
08:17
PM Salam condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, reaffirms Lebanon's solidarity
Lebanon News
08:17
PM Salam condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, reaffirms Lebanon's solidarity
0
Lebanon News
05:24
Pope Leo announces scholarships for Christian students in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq
Lebanon News
05:24
Pope Leo announces scholarships for Christian students in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
After Trump’s decision, when will direct flights between Lebanon and the US resume?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
After Trump’s decision, when will direct flights between Lebanon and the US resume?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-04-03
Japan's order for Tomahawk missiles delayed by US use in Iran, Bloomberg News says
World News
2026-04-03
Japan's order for Tomahawk missiles delayed by US use in Iran, Bloomberg News says
0
Middle East News
2026-02-25
Modi tells MPs in Jerusalem that India stands with Israel 'firmly with full conviction'
Middle East News
2026-02-25
Modi tells MPs in Jerusalem that India stands with Israel 'firmly with full conviction'
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-23
Israeli army says discovered underground tunnel in clothing store in Khiam used by Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2026-04-23
Israeli army says discovered underground tunnel in clothing store in Khiam used by Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-05
LBCI sources: Israeli warning on Mansouri prompted early departure of Lebanon-Israel delegations
Lebanon News
2026-08-05
LBCI sources: Israeli warning on Mansouri prompted early departure of Lebanon-Israel delegations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
After Trump’s decision, when will direct flights between Lebanon and the US resume?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
After Trump’s decision, when will direct flights between Lebanon and the US resume?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Inside Lebanon’s human smuggling routes along the Syrian border
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Inside Lebanon’s human smuggling routes along the Syrian border
3
Middle East News
13:04
Western diplomat to AFP: Several embassies advising staff against using Riyadh airport for a week
Middle East News
13:04
Western diplomat to AFP: Several embassies advising staff against using Riyadh airport for a week
4
Middle East News
12:53
Operations at Riyadh airport suspended after attack: Saudi civil aviation authority
Middle East News
12:53
Operations at Riyadh airport suspended after attack: Saudi civil aviation authority
5
Middle East News
10:17
Blast heard in Riyadh: AFP
Middle East News
10:17
Blast heard in Riyadh: AFP
6
World News
13:26
Trump says Ukraine needs new president who will agree to end war
World News
13:26
Trump says Ukraine needs new president who will agree to end war
7
Lebanon News
05:24
Pope Leo announces scholarships for Christian students in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq
Lebanon News
05:24
Pope Leo announces scholarships for Christian students in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq
8
Lebanon News
11:11
LBCI sources: MEA cancels Riyadh flights amid airport closure
Lebanon News
11:11
LBCI sources: MEA cancels Riyadh flights amid airport closure
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More