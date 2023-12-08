Diplomats say UN postpones vote on demand for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

2023-12-08 | 09:48
Diplomats say UN postpones vote on demand for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
Diplomats say UN postpones vote on demand for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Diplomats said that the vote in the United Nations Security Council on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has been postponed until 5:30 pm (22:30 GMT) on Friday.

The 15-member council was scheduled to vote on the resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates earlier on Friday.

Reuters
 

