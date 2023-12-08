News
Diplomats say UN postpones vote on demand for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
2023-12-08 | 09:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Diplomats say UN postpones vote on demand for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
Diplomats said that the vote in the United Nations Security Council on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has been postponed until 5:30 pm (22:30 GMT) on Friday.
The 15-member council was scheduled to vote on the resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates earlier on Friday.
Reuters
