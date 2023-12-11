White House: US concerned about reports of Israel using white phosphorus

2023-12-11 | 11:52
White House: US concerned about reports of Israel using white phosphorus
White House: US concerned about reports of Israel using white phosphorus

John Kirby, the spokesperson for the White House, told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday that the United States is concerned about reports indicating that Israel is using white phosphorus. 

Kirby noted that Washington will seek more information on this matter.

Reuters
 

