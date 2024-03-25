French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level

2024-03-25 | 07:35
French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level
French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level

The French government is raising its terror alert warning to its highest level following the shootings in Moscow, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Sunday after a meeting with senior security and defense officials with President Emmanuel Macron.

Attal said in a post on X that the decision, which comes months before Paris hosts the Olympic Games, was taken "in light of the Islamic State's claiming responsibility for the (Moscow) attack and the threats weighing on our country."

France's terror alert system has three levels, and the highest level is activated in the wake of an attack in France or abroad or when a threat of one is considered to be imminent.

It allows for exceptional security measures such as stepped-up patrols by armed forces in public places like train stations, airports, and religious sites.

Reuters

