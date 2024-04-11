News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lufthansa extends flight cancellations from Frankfurt to Tehran: Reuters
World News
2024-04-11 | 03:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lufthansa extends flight cancellations from Frankfurt to Tehran: Reuters
A spokesperson for the German airline Lufthansa said on Thursday that the decision has been made to extend the cancellation of daily flights from Frankfurt to the Iranian capital Tehran for security reasons until April 13th.
He added that the decision was made earlier in the week to avoid situations where the company's crews would have to stay overnight in Tehran.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Lufthansa
Flight
Cancellation
Frankfurt
Tehran
Next
Ukrainian Parliament passes controversial military mobilization bill
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declares: 'Now is the time to be more prepared for war'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:39
Germany’s Lufthansa pauses flights to and from Tehran amid Middle East crisis
Middle East News
15:39
Germany’s Lufthansa pauses flights to and from Tehran amid Middle East crisis
0
World News
2024-04-04
Ryanair: Resumption of flights to and from Tel Aviv as of June 3
World News
2024-04-04
Ryanair: Resumption of flights to and from Tel Aviv as of June 3
0
Middle East News
2024-04-02
Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus
Middle East News
2024-04-02
Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26
Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26
Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:44
The Kremlin calls for 'restraint' in the Middle East
World News
06:44
The Kremlin calls for 'restraint' in the Middle East
0
World News
06:28
FBI worried about potential coordinated attack in US after Russia 'massacre'
World News
06:28
FBI worried about potential coordinated attack in US after Russia 'massacre'
0
World News
04:25
Ukrainian Parliament passes controversial military mobilization bill
World News
04:25
Ukrainian Parliament passes controversial military mobilization bill
0
World News
03:05
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declares: 'Now is the time to be more prepared for war'
World News
03:05
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declares: 'Now is the time to be more prepared for war'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-04
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Lebanon News
2024-04-04
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Lebanese Army warns of Israeli-launched thermal balloons posing danger to citizens
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Lebanese Army warns of Israeli-launched thermal balloons posing danger to citizens
0
World News
02:35
Zelenskyy says Russia launched over 40 missiles and 40 drones at Ukraine overnight
World News
02:35
Zelenskyy says Russia launched over 40 missiles and 40 drones at Ukraine overnight
0
Lebanon News
07:06
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
07:06
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah
2
Lebanon News
09:43
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
Lebanon News
09:43
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
3
Lebanon News
02:15
Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
02:15
Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson
4
Lebanon News
08:20
MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal
Lebanon News
08:20
MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33
Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33
Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More