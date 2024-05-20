Taiwan's new President, Lai Ching-te, called on China on Monday to "stop political and military intimidation" towards the self-governing island, which Beijing considers an integral part of its territory.



In his inaugural speech, Lai stated that China "should stop its political and military intimidation against Taiwan and share with it the global responsibility of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the entire region, ensuring the world is free from the fear of war."



Reuters