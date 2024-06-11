Suspect arrested in stabbing attack on Americans in China

2024-06-11
Suspect arrested in stabbing attack on Americans in China
Suspect arrested in stabbing attack on Americans in China

Chinese police announced on Tuesday the arrest of a suspect in a stabbing attack on four American university instructors in a city in the country's northeast.

"The suspect, named Mr. Cui, was arrested the same day" as the attack in Jilin on Monday, a statement from local police said, adding the man was 55 years old.

AFP

