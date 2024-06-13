UK's Labour Party pledges to recognize Palestinian state as part of peace process

World News
2024-06-13 | 06:44
High views
UK&#39;s Labour Party pledges to recognize Palestinian state as part of peace process
UK's Labour Party pledges to recognize Palestinian state as part of peace process

Britain's opposition Labour Party, which is far ahead in polls before a July 4 election, pledged on Thursday to recognize a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process.

"Palestinian statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people," said Labour's election manifesto - the collection of policies it would enact if it forms the next government.

"We are committed to recognizing a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state."

The current Conservative-led government has previously said Britain could formally recognize a Palestinian state before the end of a peace process, and that Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip must be given "the political perspective of a credible route to a Palestinian state and a new future".



Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UK

Labour Party

Recognize

Palestinian

State

Peace

