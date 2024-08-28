Zuckerberg: Biden administration pressured Meta to censor COVID-19 content

World News
2024-08-28 | 00:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zuckerberg: Biden administration pressured Meta to censor COVID-19 content
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Zuckerberg: Biden administration pressured Meta to censor COVID-19 content

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the Biden administration had pressured the company to "censor" COVID-19 content during the pandemic, apparently referring to White House requests to take down misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines.

In a letter dated Aug. 26, Zuckerberg told the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee that he regretted not speaking up about this pressure earlier, as well as other decisions he had made as the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp around removing certain content.

In July 2021, President Joe Biden, a Democrat, said social media platforms like Facebook "are killing people" for allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to be posted on its platform.

Others like former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy publicly said the company was not doing enough to take down misinformation and was making it harder to fight the pandemic and save lives.

Facebook said at the time it was taking "aggressive steps" to fight such misinformation. The Biden administration ultimately eased up on its criticism, even as vaccine lies continued to spread on social media.

In the letter to the Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee on Monday, Zuckerberg said his company was "pressured" into "censoring" content and that the company would push back if it faced such demands again.

"In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn't agree," Zuckerberg wrote in the letter, which was posted by the Judiciary Committee on its Facebook page.

"I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret we were not more outspoken about it," he wrote. "I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn't make today."

The White House said in a statement the administration encouraged responsible actions to protect public health and safety when confronted with a deadly pandemic.

"Our position has been clear and consistent: we believe tech companies and other private actors should take into account the effects their actions have on the American people while making independent choices about the information they present."

Zuckerberg has recently tried to appeal to conservative users by complimenting Republican nominee Donald Trump's response to an assassination attempt as "badass" and going on right-wing podcasts. The chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Representative Jim Jordan, is a longtime Trump ally.

In its Facebook post, the Judiciary Committee called the letter a "big win for free speech" and said that Zuckerberg had admitted that "Facebook censored Americans."

In the letter, Zuckerberg also said he would not make any contributions to support electoral infrastructure in this year's presidential election so as to "not play a role one way or another" in the November vote.

Reuters

World News

Meta Platforms

Mark Zuckerberg

Joe Biden

COVID-19

Pandemic

White House

Coronavirus

Vaccines

LBCI Next
Trump faces revised US indictment in election subversion case
Ukraine's drones set oil depot in Russia's Rostov ablaze
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

White House says US would defend Israel in Iranian attack

LBCI
World News
09:37

White House condemns strike that killed Reuters safety adviser in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-08-27

Top White House official Jake Sullivan arrives in Beijing for talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-26

White House sees progress in Gaza talks despite Lebanon flare-up

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:13

Russia criticizes IAEA after trip to plant close to fighting

LBCI
World News
03:18

UN World Food Program launches investigation in Sudan as famine spreads: Reuters

LBCI
World News
01:50

Toyota says to halt all Japan factories due to typhoon

LBCI
World News
00:56

Trump faces revised US indictment in election subversion case

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-26

The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03

Israeli army says killed nine in West Bank operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01

Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Miss Lebanon Emigrant 2017 Dima Safi passes away at 30 after sudden heart attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Beirut Airport’s fast-track departure facility project resumes, set to increase passenger capacity by 1 million: Public Works Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:04

Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:36

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:11

Kfarshima Municipality releases statement on case of five bodies found

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Algerian ship arrives off Tripoli oil facilities with fuel shipment for Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More