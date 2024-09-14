Biden to make first Africa visit with Angola trip in coming weeks: Reuters

World News
2024-09-14 | 00:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden to make first Africa visit with Angola trip in coming weeks: Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Biden to make first Africa visit with Angola trip in coming weeks: Reuters

President Joe Biden is planning a trip to Angola in coming weeks, fulfilling an earlier promise that would make him the first US head of state to visit sub-Saharan Africa since Barack Obama in 2015, three sources familiar with the plans said.

The trip, which is still being finalized, is likely to occur after the United Nations General Assembly meeting in September and before the Nov. 5 presidential election, one of the sources said.

The White House declined to comment on the trip plans.

Biden had hoped to visit Angola late last year but the trip was postponed after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October. Biden has pledged closer US partnership with democracies on the African continent, as Beijing invests heavily in the region.

The Democratic president hosted Angolan President Joao Lourenco at the White House last November and raised the prospect of a visit during their Oval Office meeting. In May, he said he planned to make an official visit to Africa in February if he won the US presidential election.

Biden would be the first US president to visit the oil- and resource-rich African country, one of the sources said, following a first-ever visit by a US defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, in September 2023.

Keen to counter China's massive investments in Africa, the US has been supporting a project that links resource-rich Democratic Republic of Congo to Angola's Lobito port by rail to bypass road congestion on the copper and cobalt route.

Biden, who took office in 2021, has faced some criticism for not visiting the African continent earlier in his term after hosting a US-African leaders summit in Washington in December 2022. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Africa in 2023, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken this year.

Biden's trip would come weeks before a US presidential election that remains razor-tight, with recent polls showing Democratic candidate Harris virtually tied with her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, whose derogatory reference to African nations as "shithole countries" continues to reverberate in African diplomatic circles.

Reuters

World News

Joe Biden

Angola

United States

Africa

White House

LBCI Next
North Korean leader meets Russia's Shoigu, vows more cooperation
West 'afraid' to even talk about helping shoot down Russian missiles, says Zelenskyy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-11

White House says United States 'turning the page on inflation'

LBCI
World News
2024-09-12

White House states false migrant pet-eating stories put 'lives in danger'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-12

Tunisia coast guard recovers bodies of six African migrants

LBCI
World News
2024-09-11

Biden, Harris to visit September 11 sites, White House vows 'never again'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:56

UK's PM in Washington for talks with Biden on Ukraine missile use

LBCI
World News
01:32

China's military condemns German navy's transit of Taiwan Strait

LBCI
World News
01:04

Drone fragments hit Kyiv municipal building, new explosions reported

LBCI
World News
00:39

Biden: Putin will not prevail in war with Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:25

Pope Francis condemns deaths of children in Gaza by Israeli bombings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted

LBCI
World News
2024-07-20

Over 30 missing after China bridge collapse: State TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Security Cabinet not informed about Beirut attack in advance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Egyptian ambassador tells Speaker Berri: Dialogue between Quintet, Lebanese parties will lead to progress on presidential issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets French ambassador, UNHCR official to discuss return of 30,000 Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions

LBCI
World News
08:33

US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Saudi Arabia Hosts Global AI Summit: A Gateway to Economic Transformation and Innovation

LBCI
World News
06:46

Taliban: 14 killed, 6 injured in Afghanistan attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More