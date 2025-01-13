News
Biden says 'on the brink' of achieving Gaza deal
World News
2025-01-13 | 15:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden says 'on the brink' of achieving Gaza deal
A ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Hamas and Israel is "on the brink" of being finalized, U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday, as negotiations in the Middle East continue.
"In the war between Israel and Hamas, we're on the brink of a proposal that I laid out in detail months ago finally coming to fruition," Biden said in a farewell speech at the State Department.
AFP
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Ceasefire
Hostage
Hamas
Israel
Joe Biden
