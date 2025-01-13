Biden says 'on the brink' of achieving Gaza deal

2025-01-13 | 15:11
Biden says 'on the brink' of achieving Gaza deal
Biden says 'on the brink' of achieving Gaza deal

A ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Hamas and Israel is "on the brink" of being finalized, U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday, as negotiations in the Middle East continue.

"In the war between Israel and Hamas, we're on the brink of a proposal that I laid out in detail months ago finally coming to fruition," Biden said in a farewell speech at the State Department.
 
AFP
 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Ceasefire

Hostage

Hamas

Israel

Joe Biden

