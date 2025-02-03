Trump says talks on Middle East with Israel and others 'progressing'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that talks with Israel and other countries on the Middle East were "progressing" ahead of discussions in Washington on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire.



"The discussions on the Middle East with Israel and various other countries are progressing. Bibi (Benjamin) Netanyahu's coming on Tuesday, and I think we have some very big meetings scheduled," Trump told reporters, referring to the Israeli prime minister.



AFP