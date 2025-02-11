Europe rights court condemns Russia for suppressing Ukraine war dissent

11-02-2025 | 04:52
Europe rights court condemns Russia for suppressing Ukraine war dissent
Europe rights court condemns Russia for suppressing Ukraine war dissent

Europe's rights court on Tuesday condemned Russia over "a coordinated effort to suppress dissent" inside the country over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022.

The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia had imposed "systemic and widespread pattern of reporting restrictions" over the war, following cases brought by independent Russian media the newspaper Novaya Gazeta and TV channel Dozhd as well as individual applicants.

AFP

