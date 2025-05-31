News
Saudi Arabia to provide financial support with Qatar to Syria's state employees: Saudi foreign minister
Middle East News
31-05-2025 | 10:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi Arabia to provide financial support with Qatar to Syria's state employees: Saudi foreign minister
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said on Saturday that the kingdom will jointly offer with Qatar financial support to state employees in Syria.
"The kingdom will provide with Qatar joint financial support to state employees in Syria," Bin Farhan said during a press conference with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shibani in Damascus.
He did not provide details on the size of the financial support to be provided by Riyadh and Doha. However, it echoes a similar move by Qatar to bankroll Syria's public sector.
Reuters
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Financial
Support
Qatar
Syria
State
Employees
