Ukraine seeking new four-year lending program with IMF

Ukraine's finance minister Serhii Marchenko said on Friday that the country was seeking a new four-year lending program from the IMF.



Ukraine's current $15.5 billion program with the IMF expires in 2027.



"As you know, there was a recent IMF mission, and we raised the issue of the need for a new program and the need for its financing," Marchenko told Ukraine's parliament.



"Overall, the funds needed to finance a four-year program could amount to between $150 billion and $170 billion over a four-year period."



Marchenko also told parliament that the unfunded gap in Ukraine's budget for 2026 was currently $18.1 billion.





Reuters