France urges 'immediate' release of Russian journalists who covered Navalny

France on Wednesday urged Russia to immediately release four journalists sentenced to long prison terms for their association with the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny.



"France condemns the five-and-a-half-year prison sentences handed down yesterday against Russian journalists Antonina Kravtsova (alias Favorskaya), Artem Kriger, Konstantin Gabov, and Sergei Karelin for 'participation in an extremist organization,'" French foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said.



AFP