France urges 'immediate' release of Russian journalists who covered Navalny
World News
16-04-2025 | 07:53
France urges 'immediate' release of Russian journalists who covered Navalny
France on Wednesday urged Russia to immediately release four journalists sentenced to long prison terms for their association with the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
"France condemns the five-and-a-half-year prison sentences handed down yesterday against Russian journalists Antonina Kravtsova (alias Favorskaya), Artem Kriger, Konstantin Gabov, and Sergei Karelin for 'participation in an extremist organization,'" French foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said.
AFP
World News
France
Release
Russia
Journalists
Rubio heads to Paris for talks on Ukraine war: State Department
Ukraine says Russian drone attack injures three, damages homes in Odesa
Related Articles
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18
Lebanon News
2025-02-05
World News
2025-02-19
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-04
Recommended For You
World News
08:15
World News
03:54
Middle East News
03:46
World News
03:16
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Lebanon News
05:28
Lebanon News
09:38
Lebanon News
2025-04-12
Videos
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Most read
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanon News
13:05
Lebanon News
07:10
Lebanon News
04:40
Lebanon News
03:55
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon News
05:28
