Kremlin calls for de-escalation in India-Pakistan tensions
World News
05-05-2025 | 05:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kremlin calls for de-escalation in India-Pakistan tensions
The Kremlin on Monday called for a de-escalation between India and Pakistan, as tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors flare following last month's deadly attack on tourists in the Indian-administered side of the contested Kashmir region.
"We hope that the parties will be able to take measures (...) that will reduce tensions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that "we are following with great concern the tense atmosphere that has developed on the border."
AFP
World News
India
Pakistan
Conflict
Russia
Kremlin
