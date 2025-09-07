Russian army claims village in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

World News
07-09-2025 | 05:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian army claims village in Ukraine&#39;s Dnipropetrovsk region
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russian army claims village in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia on Sunday claimed a village in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, where Moscow forces broke through in July for the first time since the conflict began in 2022.

The Russian army captured "the village of Khoroshe in the Dnipropetrovsk region," the ministry of defence said in a statement.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Army

Villages

Control

LBCI Next
Russia says targeted military sites after Ukraine government building hit
Japan PM Ishiba says to resign
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-08-05

Russian army says seized new village in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-09

Israel's army conducts bulldozing operation near southern Lebanon village, gunfire reported in separate incident

LBCI
World News
2025-08-23

Russia says captured two villages in Ukraine's Donetsk region

LBCI
World News
01:17

Russian attack sparks fire at Ukraine's government building in Kyiv

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:37

Russia says targeted military sites after Ukraine government building hit

LBCI
World News
05:33

Japan PM Ishiba says to resign

LBCI
World News
04:37

Pope officially declares Italian teen Carlo Acutis a saint

LBCI
World News
02:50

Japan PM decides to quit as opponents seek leadership election

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-26

Mediator Qatar says 'still waiting' for Israeli response to Gaza truce proposal

LBCI
World News
05:33

Japan PM Ishiba says to resign

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-29

Cabinet appoints key figures to CDR and Ogero leadership

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Lebanese Minister Kamal Chehadeh outlines army's five-phase disarmament plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Lebanese President urges US to pressure Israel on withdrawal

LBCI
World News
04:37

Pope officially declares Italian teen Carlo Acutis a saint

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

US envoy, top admiral assess southern Lebanon border by army helicopter

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

FM Rajji thanks France for UNIFIL renewal, Paris pledges support for army and reconstruction plans

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More