Russia probes two car bombs in Moscow

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10-06-2026 | 08:01
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Russia probes two car bombs in Moscow
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Russia probes two car bombs in Moscow

Russian investigators said on Wednesday that they had arrested at least two suspects behind a car bombing in Moscow, detaining teenagers who the domestic security service said were convinced ‌to plant the bomb.

There were two car bombs on Tuesday in Moscow - one which detonated in the morning in eastern Moscow and one which was identified by security services in southwestern Moscow.

Russia's state Investigative Committee said that a criminal case had been opened in relation to the bomb in southwestern Moscow which targetted an employee of a scientific production enterprise. It was not clear how that device detonated.

Reuters

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