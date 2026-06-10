Russia probes two car bombs in Moscow

Russian investigators said on Wednesday that they had arrested at least two suspects behind a car bombing in Moscow, detaining teenagers who the domestic security service said were convinced ‌to plant the bomb.



There were two car bombs on Tuesday in Moscow - one which detonated in the morning in eastern Moscow and one which was identified by security services in southwestern Moscow.



Russia's state Investigative Committee said that a criminal case had been opened in relation to the bomb in southwestern Moscow which targetted an employee of a scientific production enterprise. It was not clear how that device detonated.



Reuters



