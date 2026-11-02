Chinese FM meets Saudi national security adviser in Beijing

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02-11-2026 | 09:14
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Chinese FM meets Saudi national security adviser in Beijing
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Chinese FM meets Saudi national security adviser in Beijing

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that the Gulf region had once again reached a "critical crossroads between war and peace," expressing hope that all parties could end hostilities through negotiations.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Saudi Arabia's national security adviser in Beijing, according to a statement issued by China's Foreign Ministry.

He stressed that all parties should work to safeguard regional energy security and maritime shipping routes.

Wang also said China was ready to work with Saudi Arabia to make further progress in bilateral relations, Reuters reported.

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