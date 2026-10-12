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EU adopts nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russian war industry
World News
12-10-2026 | 04:37
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EU adopts nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russian war industry
The European Union on Monday formally added almost 1,600 new individuals and entities to its sanctions blacklist over Russia's war on Ukraine, as it seeks to keep pressure on Moscow.
"This is the single largest expansion of our sanctions list since Russia started its war. Europe is again showing a united front. More than half are connected to the production chain for ballistic missiles," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.
AFP
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