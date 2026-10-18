Vietnam signs free-trade pact with European countries including Norway, Switzerland

Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein have signed a free-trade agreement with ‌Vietnam, the governments of Norway and Vietnam announced on Sunday.



Vietnam's trade ministry said it signed the deal in Hanoi with the European Free Trade Association ⁠members.



Around half of Norway's exports to Vietnam will be tariff-free when the agreement enters into force, with more than 98% to be tariff-free within seven years, the Norwegian government said in a statement.



Long-stalled free-trade talks were relaunched last year amid global ‌tensions ⁠over U.S. tariffs. Negotiations concluded in July.



Vietnam's trade ministry said the Southeast Asian country mainly exports seafood, footwear, textiles, machinery and equipment, electronics ⁠and components to the EFTA market and imports industrial machinery and equipment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and ⁠raw materials for production.



Bilateral trade between Vietnam and EFTA member countries has ⁠averaged $2 billion annually, the ministry said.



Reuters