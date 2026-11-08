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Sudan detains chairman of former ruling party, Ahmed Haroun, two party officials say
World News
08-11-2026 | 07:15
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Sudan detains chairman of former ruling party, Ahmed Haroun, two party officials say
The Sudanese army detained Ahmed Haroun, an islamist leader and the chairman of Sudan's former ruling party, National Congress Party, two officials in the party told Reuters on Sunday.
Haroun is wanted by the International Criminal Court.
Reuters
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