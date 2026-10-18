Some 1,500 shops and retailers damaged in French protests: Trade group

World News
18-10-2026 | 07:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Some 1,500 shops and retailers damaged in French protests: Trade group
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Some 1,500 shops and retailers damaged in French protests: Trade group

Around 1,500 shops and retailers were damaged in French protests on the weekend, with many of them looted, the head of a group representing the sector said Sunday.

The cost to the establishments will run to "several hundreds of millions of euros", Alexandre Bompard, president of the Retail and Trade Federation, told LCI television, adding it was too early to give an exact figure.

AFP

World News

1,500

shops

retailers

damaged

French

protests:

Trade

group

LBCI Next
Trump says 'France is burning', country 'shattered' by immigration: Truth Social post
Pope addresses crowd in Vatican for first time since surgery
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:29

French PM says 1,200 arrested, 150 police hurt in protests

LBCI
World News
2026-10-13

French unions say 480,000 people took part in pro-student protests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-17

French Foreign and Defense Ministers arrive in Lebanon for talks on security, reforms

LBCI
World News
2026-10-15

Ukraine says it damaged six Russian military jets in missile strike on airfield

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:44

Zelensky says spoke to Trump envoys Witkoff and Kushner

LBCI
World News
10:25

Zelensky tells NBC 'thankful' US has unblocked intelligence sharing

LBCI
World News
08:53

Trump says 'France is burning', country 'shattered' by immigration: Truth Social post

LBCI
World News
06:25

Pope addresses crowd in Vatican for first time since surgery

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-15

Hezbollah says fired 'advanced missile' at Israeli air base south of Tel Aviv

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-13

In Lebanon, the same salary buys less: Food prices climb as fuel jumps more than 80%

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-08

Saudi civil defense says kindergarten, medical complex damaged by interception debris in Riyadh

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-18

UN chief 'deeply regrets' US visa refusal to Palestinians ahead of assembly

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese banks dispute $600 million tax claim over Eurobond gains

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

BDL sources: Raising withdrawal limits under consideration, reserves belong to depositors

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Speaker Berri calls for UNIFIL to remain in Lebanon, urges international pressure on Israel to implement Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
04:18

Landmark Riyadh skyscraper orders remote working after Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia: AFP

LBCI
World News
08:53

Trump says 'France is burning', country 'shattered' by immigration: Truth Social post

LBCI
Middle East News
04:22

Iran parliament approves new defence minister: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
06:38

Egypt says ready to give Saudi Arabia necessary support amid Houthi conflict

LBCI
World News
01:20

Trump paused Russia sanctions to 'analyze' impact on global economy: Rubio

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More