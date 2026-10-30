China hopes Germany can adhere to a "rational, pragmatic and friendly" ‌China policy and that the European Union can work with China in the same direction, Chinese President ⁠Xi Jinping told German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Beijing on Friday.



China has always viewed the EU as a partner and has developed ties with the bloc "in a spirit of ‌sincerity ⁠and goodwill," Xi said, adding that cooperation outweighs competition and consensus outweighs differences in ⁠China-EU relations.



Reuters