China's Xi calls on EU to work with China, says Beijing handles ties with sincerity, goodwill

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30-10-2026 | 08:48
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China&#39;s Xi calls on EU to work with China, says Beijing handles ties with sincerity, goodwill
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China's Xi calls on EU to work with China, says Beijing handles ties with sincerity, goodwill

China hopes Germany can adhere to a "rational, pragmatic and friendly" ‌China policy and that the European Union can work with China in the same direction, Chinese President ⁠Xi Jinping told German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Beijing on Friday.

China has always viewed the EU as a partner and has developed ties with the bloc "in a spirit of ‌sincerity ⁠and goodwill," Xi said, adding that cooperation outweighs competition and consensus outweighs differences in ⁠China-EU relations.

Reuters

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