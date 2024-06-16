Haniyeh: Hamas' response to latest ceasefire proposal in Gaza aligns with principles of Biden's plan

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-16 | 04:05
High views
Haniyeh: Hamas' response to latest ceasefire proposal in Gaza aligns with principles of Biden's plan
0min
Haniyeh: Hamas' response to latest ceasefire proposal in Gaza aligns with principles of Biden's plan

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, who resides in Qatar, said that the movement's response to the latest ceasefire proposal in Gaza aligns with the principles outlined in US President Joe Biden's plan. He made this statement in a televised speech on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Sunday.

Reuters
