Mediator Qatar says Gaza ceasefire begins: Statement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19 | 04:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mediator Qatar says Gaza ceasefire begins: Statement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Mediator Qatar says Gaza ceasefire begins: Statement

Mediator Qatar on Sunday confirmed the start of a truce between Israel and Hamas and said some of the initial three hostages to be freed hold foreign citizenship.

"We confirm that the names of the three hostages who will be released today have been handed over to the Israeli side. They are three Israeli citizens, one of whom holds Romanian citizenship and the other British citizenship. Thus, the ceasefire has begun," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said in a statement.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Ceasefire

Israel

Mediator

Qatar

Hostages

LBCI Next
Israel's far-right minister Ben Gvir's party quits ruling coalition
Fragile negotiations: Details emerge on Gaza ceasefire deal and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-18

Gaza mediators intensify ceasefire efforts, Israeli strikes kill 20 people

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-12

Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas for hostages, Gaza ceasefire: Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Gaza ceasefire kicks off as Hamas and Israel begin long-awaited prisoner swap

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11

Israel's PM says freed Gaza hostages 'have been through hell'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Gaza ceasefire kicks off as Hamas and Israel begin long-awaited prisoner swap

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11

Israel's PM says freed Gaza hostages 'have been through hell'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:03

Hamas armed wing says abiding by Gaza ceasefire deal, success hinges on Israeli commitment

LBCI
World News
11:55

President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-18

UN chief Guterres after meeting Speaker Berri: Israeli army must withdraw by the designated deadline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-17

UN chief Guterres tours South Lebanon: Calling for Israeli withdrawal by deadline

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-22

Lebanon receives Kuwaiti Air Force plane with medical aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Lebanese army says soldier injured in landmine explosion near Qousaya, Zahle

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Expertise in new cabinet: Lebanon's government to be formed before January 26

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

A technocratic vision: Will PM-designate Nawaf Salam follow in his late uncle Saeb Salam's footsteps?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Lebanese army says soldier injured in landmine explosion near Qousaya, Zahle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Fragile negotiations: Details emerge on Gaza ceasefire deal and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20

Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14

Handover of hostages to ICRC begins, Hamas official tells Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 46,913

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:12

Thousands of displaced Gazans return to their homes as ceasefire begins: AFP journalists

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More