Israel prison authorities confirm 183 Palestinian prisoners freed Saturday
08-02-2025 | 08:22
Israel's prison service confirmed it had released 183 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday during the fifth exchange of the Gaza ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel.
It said in a statement that "183 terrorists were transferred from several prisons across the country" before they "were released" to the West Bank, east Jerusalem, and Gaza.
AFP
