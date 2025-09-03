News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Aoun marks Prophet’s birthday with call for unity and justice
Lebanon News
03-09-2025 | 08:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
President Aoun marks Prophet’s birthday with call for unity and justice
President Joseph Aoun extended greetings to all Lebanese, and to Muslims in particular, on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.
He called on citizens to embrace solidarity and social cohesion, and to work together toward building a unified Lebanon founded on love, justice, and human dignity. Aoun also urged the rejection of division and sectarianism, stressing the importance of national unity under one flag.
He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of all citizens without discrimination, while pursuing sustainable development and social justice to preserve Lebanon as a homeland for all its people and a model of coexistence.
Lebanon News
Joseph Aoun
Lebanon
Prophet
Unity
Justice
Next
Israeli airstrike targets building between Kharayeb and Zrariyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli airstrike on South Lebanon's Yater
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-08
President Aoun calls for true partnership with diaspora, urges their involvement in reconstruction and major projects
Lebanon News
2025-08-08
President Aoun calls for true partnership with diaspora, urges their involvement in reconstruction and major projects
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-17
PM Salam discusses Syrian unity and Lebanon’s stability in call with Walid Jumblatt
Lebanon News
2025-07-17
PM Salam discusses Syrian unity and Lebanon’s stability in call with Walid Jumblatt
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-19
Former Prime Ministers meet with Walid Jumblatt, call for unity amid regional tensions
Lebanon News
2025-07-19
Former Prime Ministers meet with Walid Jumblatt, call for unity amid regional tensions
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-14
President Aoun urges new prosecutors to uphold justice equally and restore public trust
Lebanon News
2025-08-14
President Aoun urges new prosecutors to uphold justice equally and restore public trust
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:16
Deputy PM briefs President Aoun on recent talks with Syrian delegation
Lebanon News
10:16
Deputy PM briefs President Aoun on recent talks with Syrian delegation
0
Lebanon News
10:11
Israel army says 'no intentional fire' towards UN's Lebanon peacekeepers
Lebanon News
10:11
Israel army says 'no intentional fire' towards UN's Lebanon peacekeepers
0
Lebanon News
09:11
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:11
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
08:59
PM Salam: Hassan Rifai left a lasting mark on Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
PM Salam: Hassan Rifai left a lasting mark on Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-29
Financial Prosecutor issues travel ban against Nader Hariri and bank director amid corruption probe
Lebanon News
2025-07-29
Financial Prosecutor issues travel ban against Nader Hariri and bank director amid corruption probe
0
Middle East News
11:24
IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium increased ahead of Israeli strike
Middle East News
11:24
IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium increased ahead of Israeli strike
0
Lebanon News
05:19
Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August
Lebanon News
05:19
Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August
0
Lebanon News
09:11
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:11
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan
3
Lebanon News
02:47
UNIFIL says Israel dropped four bombs near troops in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:47
UNIFIL says Israel dropped four bombs near troops in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:19
Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August
Lebanon News
05:19
Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August
5
Lebanon News
09:11
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:11
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:50
Israeli airstrike targets building between Kharayeb and Zrariyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:50
Israeli airstrike targets building between Kharayeb and Zrariyeh, South Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
A battle plan under fire: Israel expands Gaza offensive despite warnings
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
A battle plan under fire: Israel expands Gaza offensive despite warnings
8
Lebanon News
05:02
MP Khawaja says participation in Cabinet session on army's weapons plan not guaranteed
Lebanon News
05:02
MP Khawaja says participation in Cabinet session on army's weapons plan not guaranteed
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More