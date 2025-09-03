President Aoun marks Prophet’s birthday with call for unity and justice

President Joseph Aoun extended greetings to all Lebanese, and to Muslims in particular, on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.



He called on citizens to embrace solidarity and social cohesion, and to work together toward building a unified Lebanon founded on love, justice, and human dignity. Aoun also urged the rejection of division and sectarianism, stressing the importance of national unity under one flag.



He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of all citizens without discrimination, while pursuing sustainable development and social justice to preserve Lebanon as a homeland for all its people and a model of coexistence.