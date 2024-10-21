Iran complains to UN nuclear watchdog about Israeli threats against its nuclear sites

Middle East News
2024-10-21 | 05:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran complains to UN nuclear watchdog about Israeli threats against its nuclear sites
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Iran complains to UN nuclear watchdog about Israeli threats against its nuclear sites

Iran has written to the U.N. nuclear watchdog to complain about Israel's threats against its nuclear sites, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday at a weekly news conference.

Israel has vowed to attack Iran in retaliation for a volley of Iranian missiles launched on Oct. 1, leading to widespread speculation that Iran's nuclear sites could be among Israel's targets.

"Threats to attack nuclear sites are against U.N. resolutions.... and are condemned... we have sent a letter about it to... the U.N. nuclear watchdog," Baghaei said in the televised news conference.

Separately, Baghaei said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi would travel to Bahrain and Kuwait on Monday as part of Iran's efforts to curb regional tensions.

Iran launched its Oct. 1 missile attack to retaliate against Israeli strikes targeting its allies Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. It was the second Iranian attack on Israel this year; Israel responded to the first missile volley in April with an air strike on an air defense site in central Iran.

Reuters

Middle East News

complains

nuclear

watchdog

about

Israeli

threats

against

nuclear

sites

LBCI Next
Turkey confirms death of Erdogan rival Gulen: Minister
Iran rejects Lebanon's accusation of interference in its affairs: FM spokesman
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-02

Biden says he does not support Israeli strike on Iran nuclear sites

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-16

Iran: Attack on nuclear sites improbable

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-08

Israel 'postpones' strikes on Iranian nuclear sites after discussions: New York Times

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-05

Iran's oil minister 'not worried about crisis' amid Israeli threats

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:50

Israeli police say seven Israelis arrested for spying for Iran

LBCI
World News
07:59

UAE president tells Putin: We are ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Germany demands Israel probe all incidents involving UN in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:09

Blinken heads to the Middle East to kick start Gaza ceasefire talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Lebanese Army Commander meets with EU High Representative Josep Borrell

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:20

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following multiple evacuation warnings across several Lebanese regions

LBCI
Middle East News
05:27

Turkey confirms death of Erdogan rival Gulen: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-18

Saudi Arabia continues air relief bridge to Lebanon for sixth consecutive day

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:24

Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:11

Israel's Adraee to send evacuation orders to residents of South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:02

Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:27

Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:18

Avichay Adraee issues evacuation warning to residents of Tyre, Nabatieh, Machgharah, Chehabiyeh, Houmine El Faouqa

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Building collapses in Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs due to Israeli strike (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More