Iran complains to UN nuclear watchdog about Israeli threats against its nuclear sites

Iran has written to the U.N. nuclear watchdog to complain about Israel's threats against its nuclear sites, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday at a weekly news conference.



Israel has vowed to attack Iran in retaliation for a volley of Iranian missiles launched on Oct. 1, leading to widespread speculation that Iran's nuclear sites could be among Israel's targets.



"Threats to attack nuclear sites are against U.N. resolutions.... and are condemned... we have sent a letter about it to... the U.N. nuclear watchdog," Baghaei said in the televised news conference.



Separately, Baghaei said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi would travel to Bahrain and Kuwait on Monday as part of Iran's efforts to curb regional tensions.



Iran launched its Oct. 1 missile attack to retaliate against Israeli strikes targeting its allies Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. It was the second Iranian attack on Israel this year; Israel responded to the first missile volley in April with an air strike on an air defense site in central Iran.



Reuters