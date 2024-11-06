News
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06 | 09:46
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
A video has surfaced showing the moment of impact during an attack on Israel’s Avivim settlement.
The footage captures explosions sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky, highlighting the intensity of the attack.
Middle East News
Israel
Attack
Avivim
Israeli security agency estimates Iran may reconsider attack strategy amid Gallant’s firing and tensions with US
Qatar passes referendum, replaces Shura Council elections with appointments: Interior minister declares
Latest News
