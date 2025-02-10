Egyptian FM discusses regional issues with US counterpart in Washington

10-02-2025 | 13:33
Egyptian FM discusses regional issues with US counterpart in Washington
Egyptian FM discusses regional issues with US counterpart in Washington

On Monday, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Minister Badr Abdelatty met with his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio in Washington, where they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to several current regional and international issues, with the situation in Palestine being a key focus.

Reuters

Iran's president says US' readiness for negotiations is not 'sincere'
Trump says he is committed to US ownership of Gaza
