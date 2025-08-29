UN says sharp increase in executions in Iran

29-08-2025 | 05:51
UN says sharp increase in executions in Iran
UN says sharp increase in executions in Iran

The United Nations Human Rights Office said Friday that Iranian authorities have executed at least 841 people since the beginning of this year, marking a sharp increase.

It added that Iran executed 100 people in July alone—more than double the number executed during the same month last year.

Reuters


