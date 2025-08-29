News
UN says sharp increase in executions in Iran
Middle East News
29-08-2025 | 05:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN says sharp increase in executions in Iran
The United Nations Human Rights Office said Friday that Iranian authorities have executed at least 841 people since the beginning of this year, marking a sharp increase.
It added that Iran executed 100 people in July alone—more than double the number executed during the same month last year.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Executions
United Nations
Increase
