Former US President Donald Trump posted his mugshot on "X" on Thursday, in his first tweet since January 2021.In the image taken of him in a Georgia prison during his brief detention on charges of extortion and conspiracy to overturn the results of the recent presidential election in his favor, Trump returns to the platform that was his preferred means of communication.Twitter had suspended Trump's account for violating its platform policy by encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol building in Washington on January 6, 2021, to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.The new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, reactivated Trump's account in November last year, days after the Republican billionaire announced his decision to run for presidency again.However, Trump hasn't tweeted anything since then, choosing to remain on his own platform "Truth Social."Trump's post on Thursday includes the criminal mugshot taken of him in Fulton County jail and a link to his 2024 presidential election campaign.Above the image, he wrote, "Mug shot - August 24, 2023," and added the phrases "Election Interference" and "Never surrender."AFP