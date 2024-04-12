US meets Venezuelan officials to express concerns about electoral process

2024-04-12 | 09:22
US meets Venezuelan officials to express concerns about electoral process
US meets Venezuelan officials to express concerns about electoral process

US officials met representatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Mexico this week to express concerns about Venezuela's electoral process, a White House official said on Friday.

The secret meeting was held as an April 18 deadline approached for the United States to decide whether to re-impose sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry in response to what Washington sees as Maduro's failure to make good on commitments for free and fair elections in 2024.

The Biden administration has vowed to reinstate oil sanctions that it suspended in October unless Maduro makes progress on meeting his promises for the July 28 presidential election.

"The purpose was to express our concerns about Venezuela's electoral process," a White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson said of the meeting.

Reuters

