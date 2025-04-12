Trump spares smartphones, computers, other electronics from his 125% China tariffs

The U.S. government has granted tariff exclusions for smartphones, computers and other electronics imported largely from China, sparing them from President Donald Trump's steep 125% reciprocal duties.



In a notice to shippers, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency published a list of tariff codes that will be excluded from the duties. The exclusions are retroactive to 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) on April 5.



The U.S. CBP listed 20 product categories, including the very broad 8471 code for all computers, laptops, disc drives and automatic data processing. It also included semiconductor devices, equipment, memory chips and flat panel displays.



The notice did not provide an explanation for the Trump administration's move, but the late-night exclusion provides welcome relief to major U.S. technology firms, including Apple, Dell Technologies and many other importers.



Trump's action also excludes the specified electronics from his 10% "baseline" tariffs on goods from most countries other than China, easing import costs for semiconductors from Taiwan and Apple iPhones produced in India.





Reuters