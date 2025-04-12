News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Majnoun Feeki
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump spares smartphones, computers, other electronics from his 125% China tariffs
World News
12-04-2025 | 14:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump spares smartphones, computers, other electronics from his 125% China tariffs
The U.S. government has granted tariff exclusions for smartphones, computers and other electronics imported largely from China, sparing them from President Donald Trump's steep 125% reciprocal duties.
In a notice to shippers, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency published a list of tariff codes that will be excluded from the duties. The exclusions are retroactive to 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) on April 5.
The U.S. CBP listed 20 product categories, including the very broad 8471 code for all computers, laptops, disc drives and automatic data processing. It also included semiconductor devices, equipment, memory chips and flat panel displays.
The notice did not provide an explanation for the Trump administration's move, but the late-night exclusion provides welcome relief to major U.S. technology firms, including Apple, Dell Technologies and many other importers.
Trump's action also excludes the specified electronics from his 10% "baseline" tariffs on goods from most countries other than China, easing import costs for semiconductors from Taiwan and Apple iPhones produced in India.
Reuters
World News
Trump
US
Smartphones
Computers
Electronics
China
Tariffs
Next
Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Pakistan
Sudan paramilitaries kill 32 in attack on key Darfur city: Activists
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-11
China says raising tariffs on US goods to 125%
World News
2025-04-11
China says raising tariffs on US goods to 125%
0
World News
2025-04-08
US forges ahead with 104% tariffs on China, says willing to talk to other countries
World News
2025-04-08
US forges ahead with 104% tariffs on China, says willing to talk to other countries
0
World News
2025-02-04
China to impose 10% tariff on imports of crude oil, other goods from US
World News
2025-02-04
China to impose 10% tariff on imports of crude oil, other goods from US
0
World News
2025-04-07
Trump threatens further 50% tariffs on China
World News
2025-04-07
Trump threatens further 50% tariffs on China
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:12
Russia's Lavrov praises Trump's understanding of Ukraine conflict
World News
09:12
Russia's Lavrov praises Trump's understanding of Ukraine conflict
0
World News
04:24
Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Pakistan
World News
04:24
Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Pakistan
0
World News
2025-04-11
Sudan paramilitaries kill 32 in attack on key Darfur city: Activists
World News
2025-04-11
Sudan paramilitaries kill 32 in attack on key Darfur city: Activists
0
World News
2025-04-11
UN to cut humanitarian operations office staff by 20%
World News
2025-04-11
UN to cut humanitarian operations office staff by 20%
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's Grand Mufti congratulates Judge Nawaf Salam on PM designation
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's Grand Mufti congratulates Judge Nawaf Salam on PM designation
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-12
Sources to LBCI: MP Michel Murr withdraws from Independent National Bloc, heads to parliament consultations on his own
Lebanon News
2025-01-12
Sources to LBCI: MP Michel Murr withdraws from Independent National Bloc, heads to parliament consultations on his own
0
Lebanon News
08:44
Lebanese Cabinet approves bank restructuring bill
Lebanon News
08:44
Lebanese Cabinet approves bank restructuring bill
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
03:34
Former Economy Minister from Washington: US deems Lebanon a top priority for first time in 60 years
Lebanon Economy
03:34
Former Economy Minister from Washington: US deems Lebanon a top priority for first time in 60 years
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
3
Lebanon News
08:44
Lebanese Cabinet approves bank restructuring bill
Lebanon News
08:44
Lebanese Cabinet approves bank restructuring bill
4
Lebanon News
13:29
President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity
Lebanon News
13:29
President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity
5
Lebanon News
09:53
Most Hezbollah military sites ceded to army in South Lebanon: Source tells AFP
Lebanon News
09:53
Most Hezbollah military sites ceded to army in South Lebanon: Source tells AFP
6
Lebanon News
05:54
Israeli army spokesperson: Reservist seriously wounded in border operation with Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:54
Israeli army spokesperson: Reservist seriously wounded in border operation with Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More