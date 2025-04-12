Trump spares smartphones, computers, other electronics from his 125% China tariffs

World News
12-04-2025 | 14:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump spares smartphones, computers, other electronics from his 125% China tariffs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump spares smartphones, computers, other electronics from his 125% China tariffs

The U.S. government has granted tariff exclusions for smartphones, computers and other electronics imported largely from China, sparing them from President Donald Trump's steep 125% reciprocal duties.

In a notice to shippers, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency published a list of tariff codes that will be excluded from the duties. The exclusions are retroactive to 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) on April 5.

The U.S. CBP listed 20 product categories, including the very broad 8471 code for all computers, laptops, disc drives and automatic data processing. It also included semiconductor devices, equipment, memory chips and flat panel displays.

The notice did not provide an explanation for the Trump administration's move, but the late-night exclusion provides welcome relief to major U.S. technology firms, including Apple, Dell Technologies and many other importers.

Trump's action also excludes the specified electronics from his 10% "baseline" tariffs on goods from most countries other than China, easing import costs for semiconductors from Taiwan and Apple iPhones produced in India.


Reuters
 

World News

Trump

US

Smartphones

Computers

Electronics

China

Tariffs

LBCI Next
Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Pakistan
Sudan paramilitaries kill 32 in attack on key Darfur city: Activists
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-11

China says raising tariffs on US goods to 125%

LBCI
World News
2025-04-08

US forges ahead with 104% tariffs on China, says willing to talk to other countries

LBCI
World News
2025-02-04

China to impose 10% tariff on imports of crude oil, other goods from US

LBCI
World News
2025-04-07

Trump threatens further 50% tariffs on China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:12

Russia's Lavrov praises Trump's understanding of Ukraine conflict

LBCI
World News
04:24

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Pakistan

LBCI
World News
2025-04-11

Sudan paramilitaries kill 32 in attack on key Darfur city: Activists

LBCI
World News
2025-04-11

UN to cut humanitarian operations office staff by 20%

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's Grand Mufti congratulates Judge Nawaf Salam on PM designation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-12

Sources to LBCI: MP Michel Murr withdraws from Independent National Bloc, heads to parliament consultations on his own

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Lebanese Cabinet approves bank restructuring bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:34

Former Economy Minister from Washington: US deems Lebanon a top priority for first time in 60 years

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Lebanese Cabinet approves bank restructuring bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Most Hezbollah military sites ceded to army in South Lebanon: Source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Israeli army spokesperson: Reservist seriously wounded in border operation with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More