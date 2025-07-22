US targets Houthis with fresh sanctions action

Middle East News
22-07-2025 | 10:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US targets Houthis with fresh sanctions action
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US targets Houthis with fresh sanctions action

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on what it said was a Houthi-linked petroleum smuggling and sanctions evasion network across Yemen and the United Arab Emirates in fresh action targeting the Iran-backed militant group.

The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said the two individuals and five entities sanctioned on Tuesday were among the most significant importers of petroleum products and money launderers that benefit the Houthis.

"The Houthis collaborate with opportunistic businessmen to reap enormous profits from the importation of petroleum products and to enable the group’s access to the international financial system," said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Michael Faulkender.

"These networks of shady businesses underpin the Houthis' terrorist machine, and Treasury will use all tools at its disposal to disrupt these schemes."

Among those targeted on Tuesday was Muhammad Al-Sunaydar, who the Treasury said manages a network of petroleum companies between Yemen and the United Arab Emirates and was one of the most prominent petroleum importers in Yemen.

Three companies in his network were also designated, with the Treasury saying they coordinated the delivery of approximately $12 million dollars’ worth of Iranian petroleum products with a U.S.-designated company to the Houthis.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

US

Target

Houthis

Sanctions

Yemen

LBCI Next
Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack targeting Israeli airport
Death toll from south Syria violence tops 1,260: Monitor
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-30

US targets Iran with fresh sanctions ahead of next nuclear talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-28

US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions on Yemen's Houthis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-21

US envoy Tom Barrack urges Lebanon to back disarmament talk with action, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
World News
2025-06-20

US sanctions target those providing Iran with 'defense machinery,' Houthi oil trading

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:29

Saudi Ministry of Investment to organize Saudi-Syrian investment forum in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

Turkey says it will intervene against any attempt to divide Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
08:08

Syria probe says identified 298 suspects in March violence

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

UN says Israeli military killed over 1,000 seeking Gaza aid since late May

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-24

Three killed in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-05-07

'Nine terrorist camps' destroyed in Pakistan strikes: Indian military

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-06

Sources to LBCI: Saudi technical committee to visit Lebanon to address tourist obstacles

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-21

Walid Jumblatt meets Tom Barrack and US Ambassador to discuss regional developments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Tom Barrack’s mission in limbo: US envoy urges Lebanon to act on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

Samy Gemayel: Lebanon takes major step toward sovereignty and reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Tom Barrack: The United States will never abandon Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Amid clashes in Syria, Israel declares border military zone and erects new wall

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon’s tobacco body emerges as major source of state revenue — A model for other state institutions?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

US envoy meets Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, stresses commitment to stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

LBCI sources: Positive atmosphere follows Berri-Barrack meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun says visit to Bahrain a step toward stronger bilateral ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More