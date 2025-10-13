Trump receives standing ovation at Israeli parliament

13-10-2025 | 06:11
U.S. President Donald Trump received a standing ovation from Israeli lawmakers ahead of his address to parliament during a brief visit to Israel after brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The applause lasted several minutes as lawmakers clapped and cheered Trump, who was accompanied by his special envoy Steve Witkoff, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka.

AFP

 

