Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Trump receives standing ovation at Israeli parliament
World News
13-10-2025 | 06:11
Trump receives standing ovation at Israeli parliament
U.S. President Donald Trump received a standing ovation from Israeli lawmakers ahead of his address to parliament during a brief visit to Israel after brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
The applause lasted several minutes as lawmakers clapped and cheered Trump, who was accompanied by his special envoy Steve Witkoff, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Donald Trump
Israel
Lawmakers
Parliament
Israel
Hamas
