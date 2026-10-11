Ukraine will stop refinery strikes when Russia curbs energy attacks: Zelensky

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11-10-2026 | 06:32
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Ukraine will stop refinery strikes when Russia curbs energy attacks: Zelensky
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Ukraine will stop refinery strikes when Russia curbs energy attacks: Zelensky

Ukraine would be ready to stop striking Russian oil refineries if Russia ceased attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday, amid criticism from U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

"Ukraine will be ready to stop striking Russian oil refineries if Russia stops striking our energy infrastructure. Any de-escalation steps must be reciprocal and backed by real guarantees," Zelensky said in a post on X.



AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Refinery

Strikes

Russia

Zelensky

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